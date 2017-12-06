Baton Rouge residents experiencing mail delivery issues

BATON ROUGE- Several people in the Iberville Terrace neighborhood of Baton Rouge say they haven't had their mail delivered since Saturday.

"As taxpayers, we're paying for the mail to be delivered on time and when it's not it can cost us late fees," said resident Steven Malin. He's been trying to mail his monthly rent check for his Port Allen storage unit and at this point plans on delivering it in person.

Some of Malin's neighbors say the inconsistent mail delivery has been an issue for about six months. Other times the mail arrives late at night.

Residents from neighborhoods across Baton Rouge have posted similar stories on social media. Congressman Garrett Graves office has even reached out to some of those who've complained.

A spokesperson for the post office said in a statement they are sorry for any inconvenience and suggested the latest issue could be related to a high volume of mail during the holiday season.

They said it's for people to contact the post office so it's aware of the issue.