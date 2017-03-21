66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police respond to overnight shooting

56 minutes 40 seconds ago March 21, 2017 Mar 21, 2017 Tuesday, March 21 2017 March 21, 2017 2:14 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge- Baton Rouge police are invesitgating an overnight shooting on Dawson Dr. near Plank Rd.

BRPD responded to the call at an apartment complex, shortly after 1 a.m. 

BRPD confirmed that three were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers have taped off the area and are still on the scene.

We are following this story, and will keep you updated online and future forecast as more information comes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days