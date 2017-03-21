Baton Rouge Police respond to overnight shooting

Baton Rouge- Baton Rouge police are invesitgating an overnight shooting on Dawson Dr. near Plank Rd.

BRPD responded to the call at an apartment complex, shortly after 1 a.m.

BRPD confirmed that three were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers have taped off the area and are still on the scene.

We are following this story, and will keep you updated as more information comes available.