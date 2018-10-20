79°
Baton Rouge Police investigating death on Dougherty Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a death on Dougherty Drive.
According to BRPD, the investigation is concentrated to the 2900 block of Dougherty Drive near the Howell Community Park.
No further information was provided.
