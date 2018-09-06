Baton Rouge OMV employee arrested, accused of overcharging customers

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle employee has been arrested after she allegedly overcharged customers in Baton Rouge.

On Wednesday, state police arrested 25-year-old Dequsha Ingram for felony theft, injuring public records, and computer fraud. According to a release, the investigation began when an OMV supervisor was made aware of possible fraudulent transactions by an employee at the Independence Boulevard office in Baton Rouge.

During the course of the investigation, LSP detectives determined that Ingram had been overcharging customers for various transactions since December 2017, all the way through to this month. When asked about the transactions, police say Ingram admitted to the crimes.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday.