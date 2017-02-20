80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge officer suspended after allegedly shooting dog

35 minutes 47 seconds ago February 20, 2017 Feb 20, 2017 Monday, February 20 2017 February 20, 2017 2:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer will be suspended for five days after he allegedly shot a dog.

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police said Abraham Wilson III was originally set to be suspended for 10 days due to the incident. He appealed that decision last week and the Civil Service Board then reduced the suspension to five days.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days