Baton Rouge officer suspended after allegedly shooting dog

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer will be suspended for five days after he allegedly shot a dog.

A spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police said Abraham Wilson III was originally set to be suspended for 10 days due to the incident. He appealed that decision last week and the Civil Service Board then reduced the suspension to five days.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

