Baton Rouge officer dragged by suspect's vehicle following traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly dragged an officer for more than 100 yards when he tried to flee a traffic stop.

The incident was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of Corporate Boulevard. According to arrest documents, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Lexus IS 250 driven by David McGee.

During the stop, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana, and McGee was asked to step out of the vehicle multiple times but refused.

At some point, police say McGee reached for something in the center console and a struggle ensued. The driver then put the car in drive and drove off with the officer still hanging from his vehicle. McGee continued to drive until his vehicle hit a curb. The officer suffered an abrasion to the right knee.

After the incident, McGee fled the scene. He was later located at his home and placed under arrest.

McGee is facing several charges including attempted second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple kidnapping, resisting an officer with force or violence, flight from an officer and simple criminal damage to property.