Baton Rouge officer crashed into ditch Thursday morning

2 hours 46 minutes ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 1:34 PM December 13, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 1:30 p.m. on Joor Road. Authorities said the officer's vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

No serious injuries were reported.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

