Baton Rouge officer crashed into ditch Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported before 1:30 p.m. on Joor Road. Authorities said the officer's vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch.
No serious injuries were reported.
Details surrounding the crash are limited.
