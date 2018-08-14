Baton Rouge neighborhood plagued by power outages

BATON ROUGE- Power outages on Claycut Road and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge have become an all-too-familiar problem to the people who live there.

Albert Alexander is hot and bothered about what is happening in his mid city neighborhood. He is not a stranger to power outages, but in the last six months he says it's happening way too often.

“I have better things to do than wait around for Entergy to come around, sometimes you work on the computer and you cannot get on the computer. I mean let's face it, we are a society that's dependent on that,” said Alexander.

He says electricity can be off for several hours at a time.

“It can vary, but I would say one to two hours. Once it was quite long, maybe five or six hours,” he added.

Entergy’s Senior Manager, Greg Guilbeau, says the problem is vegetation.



“Baton Rouge, and southern parts of Louisiana, is one of the highest vegetation growth areas in the country,” said Guilbeau.

Despite normal weather conditions, Guilbeau says bad weather can contribute to vegetation.

“The storms that come in, that’s typically vegetation issues that are caused by storms,” said Guilbeau.



To control vegetation, Guilbeau says Entergy cuts the trees every four years, but they have been trimming the limbs in the last few months to prevent them from falling on power lines. However, Alexander says they have missed a few areas behind his yard.

“Like I said, when they do it, it's important they do a good job and they will not have to come back at least in a few years,” said Alexander.

Entergy says these are the tree limbs that are causing the power outages. They also want residents to know that members are working carefully to get it all cleaned out by the end of the week.

“To their credit, they are trying to fix the problem. I think they can do a little better,”said Alexander.

If customers continue to experience more problems, Entergy recommends they call their customer service line for more information.