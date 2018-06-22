90°
Baton Rouge native Jacob Evans drafted 28th overall by Golden State Warriors

Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE, La. - Former St. Michael high school standout Jacob Evans, who turned 21 three days ago, got the call he had always dreamed about on Thursday night. With the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Golden Warriors selected the Cincinnati guard in the first round.

Evans averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 105 career games with Cincinnati. He was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award, a year after being a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year.

The former St. Michael Warrior becomes the first-ever player from his school to be drafted by an NBA franchise.

