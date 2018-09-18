Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge named one of the South's best college towns
BATON ROUGE - Rankings published by Southern Living magazine declare Baton Rouge one of the top five college towns in the South.
The publication shared its updated list denoting the 20 best college towns in the region for 2018. At the very top of the list was Athens, Georgia, followed by Auburn, Alabama and Austin, Texas.
Falling right behind those three is Baton Rouge, noted for LSU, along with the city's cuisine and 300-year-old history. The article specifically singles out City Pork and Charcuterie as must-try spots for students. The magazine also says visitors should make time to stop by the state capitol building, the tallest of its kind in the country.
Baton Rouge is one of the South's best college towns! ??#LSU #GeauxBR https://t.co/NdSI60jaj1— LSU (@LSU) September 18, 2018
For those wondering, Tuscaloosa, home of the Crimson Tide, comes in at 19.
You can check out the full list by clicking here.
