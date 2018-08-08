74°
Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in New Orleans overnight

2 hours 43 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, August 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex earlier this year.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 33-year-old Arthur Alexander was arrested by state police in New Orleans Tuesday night.

Alexander is accused of shooting 25-year-old Eddie Samuels at the Summer Grove apartments on Florida Boulevard on March 5. Police say the two were associates, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Alexander was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

