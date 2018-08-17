Baton Rouge mother of three named 'Ms. Wheelchair America'

Photo: Ms. Wheelchair America

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge native has been named 'Ms. Wheelchair America', a title recognizing the accomplishments of women who use wheelchairs for mobility.

This year's winner, Karen Roy, is a Baton Rouge social worker and mother to three children. She was recognized largely for her platform 'Stand for Life' which aims to help more people with disabilities gain access to life-altering technologies by raising awareness and addressing lawmakers.

Roy has spent a majority of her career working with patients in physical rehabilitation hospitals in Baton Rouge. Her past three years have been at Numotion as a Medical Supply account manager covering Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and part of Florida.

According to the pageant's website, Roy is the first Louisiana native to earn the title since it first started more than 45 years ago.