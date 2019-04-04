Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign

BATON ROUGE - The metro council voted Wednesday evening to oust the director of the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control department.

Todd Walker had originally requested a public hearing about his future at the agency, but ultimately chose to meet privately with council members and city-parish attorneys.

Members of Walker's board spoke in his support at the meeting. The metro council voted for his resignation to take effect in mid June.

Metro council members would not say Wednesday evening why they sought Walker to be removed. However, they say his expertise will be hard to replace and they're concerned about the ability to fight off viral diseases carried by mosquitos throughout the parish.