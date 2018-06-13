Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Metro Airport awarded $4M infrastructure grant
BATON ROUGE - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding an airport infrastructure grant to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, the US Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The Airport Improvement Program provides funding for airport safety projects across the nation, totaling $3.18 billion. BTR will receive $4 million.
Infrastructure funding includes projects such as runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminal construction.
"Airports are the backbone of aviation," Secretary Elaine L. Chao of the US Dept. of Transportation said. "These communities are going to reap greater safety, efficiency, and economic dividends for years to come."
The $4 million BTR grant will be used to make improvements to the Runway Safety Area at Ryan Field.
More News
