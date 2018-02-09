51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Marine stationed in California killed

8 hours 23 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2018 Feb 8, 2018 February 08, 2018 10:21 PM February 08, 2018 in News
Source: KESQ
By: Austin Hart
Photo: KESQ

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - A man killed in a stabbing has been identified as a Baton Rouge Marine stationed in California.

According to KESQ, 21-year-old Dominique Clement was stabbed and killed Monday. The Marine Base confirmed Clement was stationed there.

Family members spoke with local news outlets, who said Clement was stationed at the base for two and a half years after a boot camp. His mother told KESQ her son loved to help others, was an artist, and was dedicated to serving in the Marines.

25-year-old William Olivo was arrested in connection with the killing. San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies found Olivo outisde his residence with a knife.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days