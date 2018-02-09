Baton Rouge Marine stationed in California killed

Photo: KESQ

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - A man killed in a stabbing has been identified as a Baton Rouge Marine stationed in California.

According to KESQ, 21-year-old Dominique Clement was stabbed and killed Monday. The Marine Base confirmed Clement was stationed there.

Family members spoke with local news outlets, who said Clement was stationed at the base for two and a half years after a boot camp. His mother told KESQ her son loved to help others, was an artist, and was dedicated to serving in the Marines.

25-year-old William Olivo was arrested in connection with the killing. San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies found Olivo outisde his residence with a knife.