Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man who led Pete Fountain's walking club has died
NEW ORLEANS - Rudy Landry, a Baton Rouge man who took the lead for Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Walking Club after it's titular member passed away, died in his sleep Thursday.
Landry took over the well-known Mardi Gras krewe last year after Fountain's death in 2016. It was the first time in 57 years that Fountain himself did not lead the group.
The Baton Rouge native was one of Fountain's biggest admirers and was asked to take the lead last February.
"They said 'man, would you sit up there in that chair?' I said 'would I?!' What a treat, what a pleasure," Landry told WBRZ last year. "We're so used to him being there, it's just a different feeling."
Landry was at the helm as the krewe left Commander's Place and made its way to the French Quarter, tossing beads and doubloons to the sounds of Fountain's music.
"He was one hell of a guy," Landry said of his friend at the time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grab a plate: 31st annual Jambalaya Jam kicks off Thursday
-
Deputies identify suspect accused of making meth at Denham Springs apartment complex,...
-
Suspect accused of making meth at an apartment complex in Livingston
-
Shops, marching band get ready for anticipated Saturday LSU game
-
Ascension parents looking for options as embattled daycare closes