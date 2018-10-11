Baton Rouge man who led Pete Fountain's walking club has died

NEW ORLEANS - Rudy Landry, a Baton Rouge man who took the lead for Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Walking Club after it's titular member passed away, died in his sleep Thursday.

Landry took over the well-known Mardi Gras krewe last year after Fountain's death in 2016. It was the first time in 57 years that Fountain himself did not lead the group.

The Baton Rouge native was one of Fountain's biggest admirers and was asked to take the lead last February.

"They said 'man, would you sit up there in that chair?' I said 'would I?!' What a treat, what a pleasure," Landry told WBRZ last year. "We're so used to him being there, it's just a different feeling."

Landry was at the helm as the krewe left Commander's Place and made its way to the French Quarter, tossing beads and doubloons to the sounds of Fountain's music.

"He was one hell of a guy," Landry said of his friend at the time.