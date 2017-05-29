Baton Rouge man treated by President Trump's doctor after medical emergency

BATON ROUGE - A local resident met an important member of the White House staff after he had a medical emergency this past week, and he didn't even realize it until after the fact.

Neal Elliott had just arrived at the White House last week for his son's class trip with Trinity Episcopal Day School when he started to feel uneasy.

"I stepped out of the security building onto a series of walkways until i began to lose conciousness,"Elliott said.

A surprise heart condition had stopped him in his tracks. One of his friends, Chris Fontenot, was there when they wheeled him out.

"A couple of other kids came out from the school and I asked, 'where's Mr. Neal?' They said 'Mr. Neal is coming out in a wheelchair,' and I had no idea that he had passed out or anything," Fontenot said.

White House staff hussled him into a private area and began to check his vital signs.

Elliott's heart rate was dangerously low and staff called for an ambulance. Meanwhile, his son Risley was unsure of what to do.

Seeing that Risley and the rest of the group needed some reassurance, the doctor who was checking his father made sure to let them know that Elliott was in good hands.

"This guy comes out, and we're all in the back of the White House waiting to go in," Fontenot said. "And this guy comes out and hands the pricipal a business card."

On that seemingly ordinary business card was an extraordinary title, Dr. Ronny Jackson, Physician to the President.

"I looked at it later, I believe when i got to the emergency room," Elliott said. "That's when I realized who had treated me."

Elliott had a pacemaker installed at the hospital in Washinton D.C., and the president's doctor has since called a few times to check in.