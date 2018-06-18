Baton Rouge man steals, shoots and kills ex-girlfriend's dog

BATON ROUGE - A 36-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend's dog before shooting it to death.

According to arrest records, Baton Rouge Police were called to a residence on Friday, June 8. The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Lungley, had stolen her dog and sent her a picture of the dog "having been shot and killed."

The victim added that she received numerous calls from Lungley threatening to hurt her if she did not break up with her current boyfriend.

Then on Friday, June 15, police were contacted by the victim again regarding repeated calls by Lungley. Officers arrived on scene when Lungley contacted the victim again. The officers then heard Lungley admit to killing the dog to "warn" the victim.

During the calls, Lungley also directly threatened the victim's life, according to arrest records.

Lungley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated cruelty to animals, theft, stalking and telephone communications; improper language.