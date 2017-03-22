Baton Rouge man pleads guilty following 2015 Donaldsonville shooting

DONALDSONVILLE - A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man pled guilty to charges on Monday following a 2015 shooting in Donaldsonville.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin, Joshua Green pled guilty to aggravated battery. The guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The incident occurred on Oct. 11, 2015, when deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were called near St. Vincent St. and Sixth St. in Donaldsonville for a reported shooting.

Through the investigation, authorities discovered that the victim was driving his vehicle on Vincent St. and came into contact with multiple individuals walking in the roadway. The victim told the individuals to get out of the way when Green pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot at the vehicle.

The victim was struck in the hand by the shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Green was seen in the area a short while after the incident and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc ordered that Green be committed to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a period of 6 years with credit for time served, according to the DA.