Baton Rouge man killed in rear-end crash on I-10 Friday

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a multi-vehicle rear-end crash on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on Friday, June 22 around 3:30 p.m. on I-10 eastbound near milepost 217 in St. Charles Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Stephen Blackwell of Baton Rouge.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that the crash occurred as 27-year-old Luis Enrique Caballero of Kenner was driving a 2012 Toyota Highlander eastbound in the left lane on I-10 at a high rate of speed.

Traffic ahead of Caballero was slowing due to traffic congestion when Caballero's vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 71- year-old New Orleans resident.

The impact pushed the truck into the rear of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being ridden by Blackwell. Blackwell was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

The motorcycle was then pushed forward into the rear of a 2016 Nissan Pickup driven by a 25-year-old.

Despite wearing an approved DOT helmet, Blackwell sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead on-scene by the St Charles Parish Coroner's Office.

Caballero was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The other two drivers involved were also wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the on-going investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Criminal charges will be forwarded to the St. Charles Parish District Attorney's Office pending the completion of the investigation.