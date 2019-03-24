Baton Rouge man killed in fatal two-vehicle crash on I-12 Saturday morning

SLIDELL- State Police report one person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish early Saturday morning.

The crash took the life of 33-year-old Glenn Williams Jr of Baton Rouge.

The accident happened on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. According to police, Williams was driving a 2001 Cadillac Catera heading eastbound on I-12 in the right lane. At the same time, 60-year-old Rolando J. Rivas was driving a 2016 Freightliner in the left lane when he reached down to retrieve a cell phone which had fallen on the floor.

As Rivas reached for the phone, his tractor-trailer traveled from the left lane into the right striking the left side of Williams' vehicle.

Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Rivas was transported to Ochsner Medical Center-North Shore and was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities believe impairment was not a factor, but blood samples were collected from both drivers and submitted to the crime lab for analysis.