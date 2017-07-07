79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man facing 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles

40 minutes 8 seconds ago July 07, 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07 2017 July 07, 2017 10:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars, charged with 400 counts of child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Police Department.

EBRSO deputies say they executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Toups. During the search, deputies say they found 400 images of juveniles between the ages of 3 and 12, unclothed or engaging in sexual activity.

During a later interview with deputies, they say Toups admitted to downloading, viewing, and saving the pornographic images for several years.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days