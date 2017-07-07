79°
Baton Rouge man facing 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars, charged with 400 counts of child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Police Department.
EBRSO deputies say they executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Toups. During the search, deputies say they found 400 images of juveniles between the ages of 3 and 12, unclothed or engaging in sexual activity.
During a later interview with deputies, they say Toups admitted to downloading, viewing, and saving the pornographic images for several years.
