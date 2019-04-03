Baton Rouge man dies after weekend crash on Basin Bridge

IBERVILLE PARISH - A Baton Rouge man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident that happened over the weekend.

According to Louisiana State Police, 48-year-old Michael Arcemont of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on I-10 Sunday night around 10:30 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Officials say he was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion near the Whiskey Bay exit when he ran off of the roadway and struck a concrete bridge rail. Arcemont's vehicle was then hit by an oncoming car traveling east.

Troopers say Arcemont was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and was seriously hurt. He was transported to OLOL Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. On Wednesday, he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Police say impairment is unknown; toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.