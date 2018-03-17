75°
Baton Rouge man charged with molesting his niece

Saturday, March 17 2018
By: Jordan Rheams

Baton Rouge -- A man is facing felony charges of oral sexual battery, and molestation of a juvenile.

Frederick Graham, 52, was arrested for allegedly performing oral sex and touching the private parts of his own niece.

The victim, 12, told authorities that Graham would wait until she got in her bed before molesting her. Graham would get into bed with his niece then proceed to touch her breast, and vaginal area. On one occasion, he digitally penetrated her vagina.

These incidents occurred three separate times over the past few years in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Check back for updates.

