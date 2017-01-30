Baton Rouge man attempts to murder, rob victim for sleeping with his girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - Police say they arrested a man Sunday after he attempted to rob and shoot another man who had slept with his girlfriend.

Erik Woods, 23, of Baton Rouge knocked on the victim's door Thursday morning, asking for a cold drink. The victim, who sells drinks out of his home, obliged and went to his kitchen to grab something.

When the victim turned around, Woods was inside his apartment with a gun pointed at him. Woods allegedly accused the victim of "messing around" with his girlfriend and demanded the victim give him all the money he had before firing a shot inside the home.

The victim gave Woods $300 and begged him not to shoot.

Woods then began yelling at the victim for having sex with his girlfriend and a struggle over the firearm ensued. The victim managed to take the weapon away and forced Woods out of his home before calling police.

According to police, an arrest wasn't made until Sunday when Woods fired multiple shots at the apartment next to the victim's home.

After being detained by police, Woods claimed that the original altercation occurred after the victim shorted him on a marijuana trade. Woods also denied that he knew about the victim's relationship with his girlfriend prior to the incident, however his girlfriend says he found out a day prior to the fight.

Woods faces charges of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.