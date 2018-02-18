Baton Rouge man attacks girlfriend with sword, screams 'I am God' before taken into custody

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Saturday has been accused of attacking his girlfriend with a sword.

Troy Seals, 20, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery of a domestic partner and battery of a police officer.

Early Saturday morning, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 18000 block of Santa Maria Drive.

The victim told deputies that the couple had been smoking weed and watching Netflix when Seals started using acid. A short time later, he started "being anti-semitic and making white supremacy remarks," the affidavit states.

Officials learned that Seals had taken eight hits of acid before punching his girlfriend in the face, and then later attacked her with a medieval sword. Authorities say drops of blood were found on the sword and in parts of the home.

When deputies questioned Seals on why he attacked the victim with a sword, he responded "I was trying to hit her in the head."

The victim sustained multiple contusions on her legs and arms, as well as a fractured forearm.

The initial responding deputy injured his finger while trying to handcuff Seals, who "actively fought arrest" while screaming "I am God!" and "bright lights!"

Seals was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.