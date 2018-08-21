Baton Rouge man arrested in shooting of Tangipahoa Parish teen

HAMMOND - A Baton Rouge man was one of two arrested after a teenager was injured in a shooting that stemmed from an argument.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Kendrick Johnson, Jr. of Baton Rouge and 17-year-old Montrey Taylor of Independence were arrested for their roles in the shooting over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says the argument began at an area restaurant Saturday and was soon moved to a trailer park on E. Cooper Road. The confrontation reportedly escalated, leading to a gun being fired. Shaun Toefield, 17, was struck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery. Taylor was booked Monday on charges of inciting a felony, introduction of contraband into a penal institute, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance, and possession of schedule I drugs.