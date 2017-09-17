Baton Rouge man arrested in deadly 2016 crash

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a crash that left one person dead last year.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 30-year-old Marlon Spurlock of Baton Rouge was arrested over the weekend on a charge of vehicular homicide for his involvement in the May 2016 crash.

Police say Spurlock was driving his pickup truck on 22nd Street when he crashed into a car making an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the other vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Results of a blood test taken one hour after the crash showed Spurlock had a BAC level of .11 percent, which is over the .08 percent limit.

Spurlock is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation.