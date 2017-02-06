Baton Rouge man arrested for robbing six men with airsoft pistol

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he robbed six people with an airsoft pistol Sunday.

Deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Jade Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the victims, three men in a white SUV circled around them while they were standing outside of a gathering. Jervon Nelson, 26, then exited the vehicle and approached the victims with a handgun pointed at them.

Another man exited the vehicle and patted down the victims while Nelson kept the weapon pointed at them. After taking the victims' money, the two jumped back in the SUV and left the area.

The victims then followed the SUV and notified law enforcement.

Deputies found the suspects and searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies recovered hundreds of dollars in cash as well as an airsoft pistol, according to the sheriff's office.

Nelson was booked on charges of armed robbery based on the victims' testimonies.