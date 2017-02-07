Baton Rouge man arrested for repeatedly sending inappropriate messages to juvenile

BATON ROUGE- A man was booked into jail Monday after he continuously sent inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old boy.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Anthony Christmas of Baton Rouge after he repeatedly solicited sexual favors from the boy over the course of about three weeks.

The victim says he initially met Christmas at a BREC park on Dec. 24, 2016. He told the victim he was conducting his own youth outreach program and the two exchanged phone numbers.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Christmas then began to solicit sexual favors from the victim via text message and phone call. The victim says Christmas specifically requested oral sex during phone call.

After reviewing the victim's phone, officers found that Christmas referred to the victim as "bae" and sent the victim a picture of a bubble bath, asking the teenager to bathe with him.

The victim positively identified Christmas in a line-up and officers confirmed that he had been sending messages to the victim. Christmas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile.