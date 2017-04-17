Baton Rouge man arrested for raping pregnant girlfriend, molesting her daughter

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly raped a woman and molested her juvenile daughter.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Theodore Poydras of Baton Rouge is accused of forcibly raping his girlfriend, as well as performing sexual acts on himself in front of and molesting the woman's juvenile daughter.

On Mar. 28, Detectives with the sheriff's office were contacted by a Scotland Substation Uniform Patrol Deputy in reference to a sexual assault investigation.

Detectives responded to the Women's Hospital where a nurse said the female was complaining of multiple physical complications and stated to the nurse that she was raped by her boyfriend two weeks ago.

The female victim advised she met Poydras after he performed a pest control job at her residence and the two then became sexually active up until about two weeks ago. She also said she was pregnant with Poydras child and was afraid to come forward with information.

While the two were having consensual intercourse, Poydras reportedly wanted to engage in another sexual act. When the victim refused, she says Poydras violently raped her.

The victim says Poydras continued to rape her despite her asking him to stop and telling him that she was in pain.

During the investigation, the victim also told authorities that Poydras may have done something to her juvenile daughter.

Detectives met with the victim and her daughter Friday at the Child Advocacy Center to conduct a forensic interview. During the interview, the daughter said Poydras came into her bedroom and performed a sexual act on himself in front of the young girl.

Poydras also reportedly showed pornography to the daughter. The daughter also said Poydras gave her something but she was unsure of what it was, which she hid in her closet. On another occasion, the girl says Poydras also knocked on her window while she was in bed.

According to the victim, Poydras told the daughter that he would strangle both of them and burn their house down if she said anything about their encounters.

Detectives discovered that the item in the victim's closet was two exposed condoms wrapped in tissue inside a plastic bag, according to arrest records.

Detectives conducted a second forensics interview with the victim in reference to the new-found evidence. The daughter didn't disclose any new information in reference to the use of the condoms but said Poydras inappropriately touched her while she had clothes on.

Poydras was contacted by authorities at EBRSO Headquarters Friday. Post Miranda warning, Poydras invoked his right to counsel, and was allowed to depart Headquarters shortly after.

Poydras was later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of third-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile.