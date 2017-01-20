Baton Rouge man arrested for possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after finding child pornography in his Baton Rouge home Friday.

State Police searched the home of 32-year-old Timothy Carriere after an investigation led them to believe that he was in possession of child pornography. Carriere willingly agreed to let police search his home.

Police found several images indicative of child pornography on Carriere's personal computer and placed him under arrest.

Carriere was charged with seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Friday.