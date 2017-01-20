70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested for possession of child pornography

1 hour 52 minutes 34 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 9:37 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after finding child pornography in his Baton Rouge home Friday. 

State Police searched the home of 32-year-old Timothy Carriere after an investigation led them to believe that he was in possession of child pornography. Carriere willingly agreed to let police search his home.

Police found several images indicative of child pornography on Carriere's personal computer and placed him under arrest.

Carriere was charged with seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail Friday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days