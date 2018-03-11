Baton Rouge man arrested for involvement in fatal 2014 crash

BATON ROUGE - A 36-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested for his involvement in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a person in Sept. of 2014.

According to arrest records, the crash occurred Sept. 3, 2014, around 10:45 p.m. on Hwy. 19.

The crash involved a 2003 Jeep Liberty, according to arrest records. The crash caused serious bodily injury to the passenger, who died while being transported to a local hospital.

Jeremiah Morris was traveling at least 70 miles per hour, and at most 84 miles per hour, during the time of the crash. The posted speed limit for this part of Hwy. 19 is 50 miles per hour, according to arrest records.

Morris reportedly crossed over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic, lost control of the vehicle and slid down an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times.

Both Morris and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. According to a witness on scene, Morris left the scene on foot and did not attempt to help the passenger.

Morris was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where authorities made contact with him. He admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and that his license was suspended.

Morris was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being arrested in northwest Louisiana Friday for an outstanding warrant. His charges include one count of negligent homicide, one count of reckless operations and one count of operating a vehicle while under suspension.