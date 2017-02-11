Baton Rouge man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile, sexual battery

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Baton Rouge Police reported to a Ochsner hospital in Nov. 2016 after learning that the girl had allegedly been diagnosed with an STD from having sexual intercourse with an adult male. Police arrested 24-year-old Austin Bickham of Baton Rouge after he was named by the victim.

According to the victim, they first had sex in Sept. 2016 while she was staying at a house at 1015 Seyburn Street. The victim was staying at the residence after her family's home took flood damage in 2016.

She says Bickham also offered her marijuana in exchange for sex.

The two later engaged in sexual intercourse a second time in the backseat of a car in the BREC Park at 7122 Kenilworth. They had sex a third time at the Seyburn residence.

The victim's mother told police that she knew Bickham through her best friend, Bickham's sibling.

Police examined the victim's phone and found several messages to and from Bickham discussing the incidents.

Bickham was booked with three counts of sexual battery and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.