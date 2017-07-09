Baton Rouge man arrested for forcible rape of family member

BATON ROUGE - A 45-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested for second-degree rape after he allegedly forced a family member to have sexual relations with him.

According to arrest records, Emanuel Johnson called the victim on the morning of July 8 and told her that he had money for her. Johnson told the victim to come to his workplace located on S. Choctaw to obtain the money.

The victim arrived at Johnson's workplace alongside her 1-year-old daughter, according to arrest records. The victim appeared to be the only person on the property.

Johnson unlocked the gate to the business and had the victim pull her vehicle under the carport. Johnson then escorted her inside the business, leaving her 1-year-old inside the vehicle, according to arrest records.

Johnson then walked the victim into an office, pushed her down on a chair, and pulled down her pants. The victim said she told Johnson to get off of her and attempted to fight him off, but he was stronger than she was.

The victim advised that Johnson then forced her to have sexual intercourse with him, according to arrest records.

Johnson then went outside and the victim departed shortly after.

Officials reviewed the victim's cell phone records and observed two incoming calls received on the same date from Johnson's place of business. There were no other observed phone calls made or received before that time.

Officials then spoke with the victim's boyfriend, who said Johnson had called the victim that morning. The victim told her boyfriend that a family member had money for her and she needed to go to his work to pick it up. When the victim asked if the boyfriend wanted to come with her, he said no, and the victim departed with their 1-year-old child, according to arrest records.

The victim then returned to the residence a short time later and was crying. When the boyfriend asked what happened, she advised Johnson raped her. They then called police and went back to Johnson's workplace where they waited for police.

A sexual assault examination was performed, and injury consistent with sexual assault was observed and documented, according to arrest records.

Johnson was advised of his rights, and initially denied all accusations against him, according to arrest records. Later, Johnson admitted he had consensual sexual intercourse with the victim on this date and multiple other dates over the past two years.

Johnson said the victim was lying because she was mad about the sexual encounter they had that day, according to arrest records.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree rape charge. His current bond is set at $50,000.

Johnson was arrested in 2008 for indecent behavior for a minor. He said it was because a juvenile lied and said he exposed himself to her, according to arrest records.