Baton Rouge man arrested for aggravated arson in September 2017 house fire
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for arson following a house fire on Edgewood Drive in September of 2017.
According to arrest records, the house fire occurred in the 2500 block of Edgewood Drive on Sept. 24, 2017.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that 19-year-old Quentin Thomas intentionally poured gasoline on the victim's porch and ignited it with some type of open flame source, according to arrest records. The fire caused approximately $190,000 in damages.
A witness told authorities they saw a vehicle matching Thomas' vehicle leaving the scene at the time of the fire. Another witness said that Thomas told them he set the fire in retaliation for being robbed earlier that day. According to that witness, Thomas believed whoever robbed him lived in that house, according to arrest records.
Authorities said Thomas was also unable to provide a consistent account of his whereabouts the night of the fire.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson. His bond was set at $15,000.
