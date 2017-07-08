Baton Rouge man arrested following 2016 fatal crash on Sherwood St.

BATON ROUGE - A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested in connection to a fatal crash that took place on Sherwood St. in October 2016.

According to arrest records, Brandon Canty was booked on charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation, speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign after he reportedly struck and killed the driver of another vehicle last year.

The crash occurred on October 21, 2016, in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street. According to a witness, Canty was traveling at a high rate of speed in his Audi, heading eastbound on Sherwood St.

The witness said Canty ran a stop sign and crashed into a Honda vehicle. The investigation confirmed the witnesses' statement.

The crash claimed the life of the driver of the Honda, according to arrest records.

Officers determined the absolute slowest speed of Canty's vehicle to be approximately 49 mph, which is well over the 25 mph speed limit for the residential street.

Canty was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $58,000.