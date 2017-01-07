Baton Rouge man arrested after exposing himself inside Circle K

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself and performed sexual acts on himself in front of an employee inside a Circle K on Perkins Rd., according to authorities.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an employee at the business stated that the man, Deonte Thompson, 24, entered the store and exposed himself in plain view.

Thompson reportedly entered the store and asked the employee a sexual question, to which the employee advised that she would call the police if he did not exit the business, authorities said.

The employee said that Thompson proceeded to pull down his pants and exposed his genitals, according to authorities. She said that Thompson then proceeded to perform sexual acts on himself. He later left the business.

Police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Thompson after reviewing video camera surveillance that showed him committing said acts. He was positively identified by the victim through a six person photograph lineup, authorities said. A positive DNA test was also used to link Thompson to the crime scene.

He was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for obscenity and remaining after being forbidden.