Baton Rouge man arrest after beating woman, leading police on brief chase

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after he reportedly beat the mother of his child and led police on a brief vehicle chase.

According to arrest records, on March 9 around 7:49 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of N 17th Street in reference to a battery.

A victim stated that Teunta Toliver was at the residence and struck her several times with a shotgun while her kids were home.

During the attack, a plastic bottle containing approximately 9 individual bags of marijuana and one gram of cocaine fell from Toliver's pocket as he fled the apartment, according to arrest records.

Toliver was sitting inside a vehicle when officers arrived, at which time he fled in the vehicle. Toliver led officers on a short pursuit and was able to evade apprehension.

The victim told authorities of two possible locations where Toliver could be. Officers were then able to locate the vehicle in the 2400 block of Barber Street and contacted Toliver.

Toliver was searched and officers located approximately 17 more individual bags of marijuana along with a scale.

A shotgun identical to the one described by the victim was located laying on the side of the house only a few feet away from Toliver.

Toliver admitted that the drugs were his and he and his baby mother had got into an argument. He also admitted that he fled from officers in his vehicle. But Toliver denied having the shotgun in his possession. He agreed to a DNA swab which was collected by officers.

Toliver was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of possession with the intention to distribute schedule I drug, one count of possession of schedule II drug, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.