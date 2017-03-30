Baton Rouge man accused of strangling, raping woman

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge man faces rape charges after a woman said he strangled her then raped her earlier this week.

Gregory Odell Talbert, 33, was charged with aggravated rape and second degree battery Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, The victim said she was walking down a street with Talbert Monday to meet her cousins when he grabbed her by her neck and started strangling her. The victim said he threw her to the ground, started stomping and kicking her before raping her.

The victim told investigators Talbert threatened her and her son if she spoke to police.

Talbert was later apprehended at a McDonald’s on Government Street. The victim positively identified Talbert as her attacker. He was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.