Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE- A man was charged with multiple misdemeanors and felonies after he allegedly locked his ex-girlfriend out of her bedroom when she refused to have sex with him.

Brandon Baham, 24, took his ex-girlfriend's cell phone and locked her out of her bedroom after she refused to have sex with him. When Baham allowed her back into the room, he hit the victim in the face with a bag of Cheetos after she asked him to leave her home a second time.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Baham became very angry and grabbed the victim by her genitals, before reaching for her throat pushing her on the bed. The two struggled until he got up to leave. After he returned, Baham unlocked the victim's door with a kitchen knife, stole her car keys, spare keys, and $100 dollars worth of cash.

Afterward, Baham returned to his ex's home. He took her cell phone and broke it after throwing it into a swimming pool.

Baham was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a variety of charges:

One count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Two counts of Simple Robbery

One count of Theft

One count of Simple Burglary of an Inhibited Dwelling

One count of Sexual Battery

One count of Simple Battery