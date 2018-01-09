Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of groping an 11-year-old has been arrested, booking records show.

The girl's father contacted the Sheriff's Office Friday to report that a man had inappropriately touched the girl on two separate occasions.

The victim told investigators that Ramon Gomez grabbed one of her breasts through her clothing while she was sitting outside her home sometime in November. She said she had to push Gomez's hand away after he touched her groin through her clothing at a party on Dec. 30.

Investigators questioned Gomez Sunday about the incidents. Gomez said he did not remember touching the victim's breast, according to arrest records.

Gomez said he attended a party on Dec. 30 at the girls home. He drank and played cards and went outside several times to smoke.

He told authorities he probably bumped into the victim three to four times while going back and forth into the home, arrest records show. At some point, Gomez said he would move the children, including the victim, to the side so he could get through the door.

Gomez told detectives he possibly touched the girl accidentally while entering the home but he did not touch her groin area, adding he would never touch the victim in that manner.

He is charged with sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery.