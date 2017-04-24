Baton Rouge man accused of raping woman

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man faces second-degree rape charges after a woman told police he raped her Thursday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim told Baton Rouge Police that Kelup Rowe, 22, attacked her while she was lying on a couch. The victim said Rowe said he was cold and laid down beside her.

The victim said Rowe started to kiss her on the neck. When the victim told him to stop, she said Rowe got on top of her and raped her.

Documents say Rowe said the victim approached him and consented to sex.

Rowe was charged with second-degree rape Sunday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.