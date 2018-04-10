Baton Rouge man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly raped a 5-year-old on multiple occasions over the past several months.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 31-year-old Lenard Taylor was arrested after he was accused sexually assaulting the girl once in January and again in March.

The girl's mother notified police after she noticed her daughter was behaving oddly. When she asked the 5-year-old what was wrong, she claimed Taylor kept "putting his thing in her mouth".

When police spoke with the victim, they learned Taylor had allegedly forced the 5-year-old to perform oral sex on him at least two different times, once at her home and again in his car. She added that Taylor had asked her not to tell anyone about the encounters.

Taylor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape.