Baton Rouge man accused of possessing child pornography involving infants

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Tuesday is facing multiple child pornography charges after authorities found he possessed videos depicting children as young as infants being sexually abused.

Officials have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Navarre of Baton Rouge after a tip led authorities to investigate him for possible possession and distribution of child pornography.

Earlier this year, special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Further investigation revealed that a Google user uploaded a video containing child pornography.

Investigators say the account belonged to Navarre, and the video contained pornography involving juveniles ranging from infancy to 10 years old.

A warrant was then issued for Navarre's arrest.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.