84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man accused of possessing child pornography involving infants

2 hours 40 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 5:23 PM June 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Tuesday is facing multiple child pornography charges after authorities found he possessed videos depicting children as young as infants being sexually abused.

Officials have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Navarre of Baton Rouge after a tip led authorities to investigate him for possible possession and distribution of child pornography.

Earlier this year, special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Further investigation revealed that a Google user uploaded a video containing child pornography.

Investigators say the account belonged to Navarre, and the video contained pornography involving juveniles ranging from infancy to 10 years old.

A warrant was then issued for Navarre's arrest.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with three counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days