Baton Rouge man accused of burglarizing Salvation Army in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a local Salvation Army last month.

On October 20, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a Salvation Army store on Bayou Narcisse Road in Gonzales. At the scene, authorities discovered that the front glass door was shattered and the cash from the register was missing.

During the investigation, 49-year-old Abraham Chamber was identified as the suspect. Authorities say, Chamber was in the Salvation Army's rehabilitation program and worked at the business last year.

Chamber was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, and criminal trespassing.