Baton Rouge man accused of beating, raping woman

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly bound, beat and raped a woman at his home.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Ryan Glaser was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at his Baton Rouge residence.

The victim told officers that she and Glaser were kissing on his bed when he began to remove her clothes. She says Glaser then bound one of her hands with a strap and held her down as he forced himself on her.

Arrest records say the victim told Glaser to stop, but he instead proceeded to choke and punch her while "telling her to cry". The victim went on to say she tried to claw at Glaser during the incident, but she was unable to make him stop.

After the incident was over, the victim says she grabbed her clothes and ran back to her vehicle, which was parked outside.

An arrest warrant was signed Monday and Glaser was later arrested on one count of first-degree rape.