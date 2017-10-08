88°
Baton Rouge man accused beating woman, running from police

Sunday, October 08 2017
BATON ROUGE - An area man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman while her children were present.

Police say 31-year-old Roger Laws, Jr. was arrested Saturday after he allegedly jumped on the victim and punched her several times in the head. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Laws then threatened her with a multi-tool. The victim told investigators that her children, one of which was only 10-years-old, were in the bedroom when this happened.

Police say Laws fled the scene before they arrived, but returned to the home while authorities were still there. After being told to stop by police, Laws ran away, jumping the backyard fence onto another property.

Police say Laws was later apprehended in his vehicle on Renee Drive while he was following the victim.

