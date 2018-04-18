Baton Rouge Magnet High celebrates students earning perfect ACT scores

BATON ROUGE - Two more students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School have earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Baton Rouge Magnet High School currently has 11 students on its campus with a 36 on the ACT.

Seniors Erina Buchholz and Christian Fontenot scored 36 on their final attempt at the exam to join Seniors Priya Balamurugan, Orianne Luo, Riley Devall, Ziying He; Juniors Anusha Zaman, Brian Tsai, Robert Chumbley; and Sophomores Krishna Pochana, and Grace Qian with this rare accomplishment.

Congrats to these students!