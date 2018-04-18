81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Magnet High celebrates students earning perfect ACT scores

1 hour 9 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 3:03 PM April 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two more students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School have earned a perfect score on the ACT.

Baton Rouge Magnet High School currently has 11 students on its campus with a 36 on the ACT.

Seniors Erina Buchholz and Christian Fontenot scored 36 on their final attempt at the exam to join Seniors Priya Balamurugan, Orianne Luo, Riley Devall, Ziying He; Juniors Anusha Zaman, Brian Tsai, Robert Chumbley; and Sophomores Krishna Pochana, and Grace Qian with this rare accomplishment.

Congrats to these students!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days