Baton Rouge hospitals welcome first babies of the new year

BATON ROUGE - Derrick and Shenetra are proud new parents on New Year's Day. Their baby girl, Karter Marie, arrived at 3:06 Tuesday morning at Woman's Hospital.

"You know for her to be the first baby, our first baby is definitely a special experience," said Shenetra.

Baby Karter weighed in at exactly eight pounds and measured 20 inches. Proud dad Derrick says it feels like a dream

"We are just super excited. It seems unreal," Derrick said.

On average, at least 30 babies are delivered a day at Woman's hospital, she never thought her child would be the first one on New Year's Day.

"By her being the first, I was thinking that you know 3:06 am, somebody else definitely had another baby," said Shenetra.

Before they can even think about her first experiences, they are focused on her very first moments.

"We are just going to love her and spoil her. She is already spoiled," the new parents said.

Baton Rouge General also welcomed their first new years baby. Parents Chase and Ashley gave birth to Allie Jane at 1:22 in the morning.

Ochsner Hospital welcomed their first baby as well. Ethan, a baby boy was born at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on the national holiday.